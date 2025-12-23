DeKalb District 428 names superintendent finalist

Billy Hueramo, the DeKalb school district's director of teaching and learning for elementary education, was announced as the district’s likely next superintendent on Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by DeKalb School District 428)

DeKalb School District 428 has its finalist for new superintendent, and its a familiar face, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Billy Hueramo, the district’s director of teaching and learning for elementary education, was announced as the likely next superintendent. He was chosen out of a group of 25 professionals vying for the top administrator role, according to a news release.

District officials describe Hueramo as a trusted, intentional leader with a student-centered approach that creates strong relationships between district stakeholders. He said he was “incredibly honored” to be named a finalist for the superintendent position in his home district.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving in this new capacity and lead efforts with our students, families, and staff that build upon a culture of collaboration, belonging, and rigor that supports the academic and social success of every student,” Hueramo said in a news release.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez is expected to leave the district when her contract is up June 30.

School board president Christopher Boyes said Bueramo’s “clear plan for the district’s future,” and record as a district employee, helped him stand out during the final interview process.

“After evaluating a diverse pool of exceptional candidates that included educators from across the country, it became clear that Billy Hueramo possesses the unique combination of institutional knowledge, visionary leadership, and a deep-seated commitment to our students,” Boyes said in a release.

Hueramo served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000 to 2008. He’s been with the DeKalb school district since the end of his military service.

In 2007, Hueramo was hired as a student teacher before being brought on to teach English as a second language at Clinton Rosette Middle School. He later became Assistant Principal at Huntley Middle School and then Principal at Littlejohn Elementary School. He became the elementary curriculum coordinator in 2020.

The DeKalb school board is expected to vote on whether to appoint Hueramo to the role Jan. 5.