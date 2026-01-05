Shaw Local

DeKalb library to host Hygge Happiness program Jan. 10

Embrace Hygge, cozy comfort this winter

The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program as part of its Hygge Happiness series

By Kate Santillan

The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program as part of its Hygge Happiness series.

The free program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program features Scandinavian-inspired arts and crafts, music, meditative coloring, and hot beverages. Participants also will learn about how create “hygge.”

A limited edition Hygge tea blend will be served by Thyme ‘N Again Apothecary. The tea honey also will be provided by Big Red’s Heavenly Honey. Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

