Kaneland wins home meet, 4 Sycamore wrestlers win titles: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Kaneland Knights Girls’ Invite: At Maple Park, the Knights had 12 wrestlers place to win the meet with 166 points while Sycamore was third with 95 points despite four champions.

The Spartans only had five wrestlers compete in the meet. Ema Durst (145), Frankie McMurtry (170), Jasmine Enriquez (235) and Winter Beard (135) picked up wins for Sycamore. Ella West (105) was third.

Angelina Gochis, who earlier this week picked up her 100th win, took first at 120 for Kaneland. Alexis Zahlit (170), Amadah Torres (100), Chloe Cervantes (130), Giselle Havron (105), Madison Manier (135) and Sadie Kinsella (190) each took second for the Knights.

Dundee-Crown invite: Violet Sanders (120) and Marilu Mercado-Marquez (140) each took fourth for Genoa-Kingston, with each wrestler recording two pins.

Boys wrestling

DeKalb 61, Berwyn-Cicero 16: At Yorkville, Noah Simonson (126), Brennan McCarter (132), Hayes Halstead (144) and Nicholas Waddle (285) won by first-period pins for DeKalb.

James Brown (150) also won by a pin for the Barbs. Cam Matthews (157), Malik Warren (165) and Julian Hartwig (113) won by tech falls. Matthew Frykman (106) also won for the Barbs.

DeKalb 58, Niles North 18: At Yorkville, Brown, Warren, Darius Russell (190), Waddle, Hartwig and Noah Simonson (120) won by pins for the Barbs.

Tyler Daub (132), McCarter (138), Matthews and Frykman also won for DeKalb.

Sycamore 44, Dixon 33: At Dixon, Liam Schroeder (113) and Cooper Bode (175) got pins in less than a minute to help the Spartans pick up the win.

Michael Olson (126), Sawyer Davis (138) and Collin Hughes (285) also got pins for Sycamore, while Douglas Gemberling (157) got a tech fall and Jack Nordstrom (165) got a 12-11 win.

Morton 41, Sycamore 28: At Dixon, Schroeder and Hughes picked up pins for the Spartans.

Olson (120) and Tyler Lockhart (126) also won for Sycamore.

Galesburg 42, Sycamore 35: At Dixon, Olson (120) won by a 15-0 tech fall, his 100th career victory for Sycamore in the team loss.

Lockhart (126), Bode (165), Adam Carrick (215) and Hughes (285) won by pins for Sycamore.

Harlem 48, Sycamore 28: At Dixon, Bode (175), Schroeder, and Hughes had pins for the Spartans.

Lockhart (126), Ian Ruiz (155) and Chase Cook (106) had wins for the Spartans.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 49, Richmond-Burton 32: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 25 to lead the Cogs to the win.

Ari Rich added 12 for Genoa-Kingston.

Yorkville 53, Sycamore 46: At the Grow the Game Showcase in Deerfield, the Spartans fell to the Foxes.

Kaneland 57, Yorkville Christian 50: At Yorkville Christian, Amani Meeks scored 12 to lead the Knights.

Kyra Lilly added 11, Ansley Ruh 10 and Grace Brunscheen nine.

Men’s basketball

Kent State 77, NIU 73: At Kent, the Huskies trailed by 21 at the break and 10 with 7:33 left but came up short in the comeback attempt.

NIU (5-9 overall, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) got it as close as 66-64 with 3:32 left on a Taj Walters 3-pointer, but gave up the next four points.

Dylan Ducommun hit a 3-pointer with 0:18 left to make it 74-71, but Kent State (11-3, 2-0) connected on its free throws to secure the win. NIU never led in the game.

Makhai Valentine scored 27 to lead the Huskies. Walters finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ducommun and Gianni Cobb each scored 13 as well.

Women’s basketball

Ball State 74, NIU 56: At DeKalb, the Huskies (2-11 overall, 0-2 Mid-American Conference) lost their seventh straight game and never led against the Cardinals (11-4, 3-0).

Nadechka Laccen and Nevaeh Wingate each scored 13 for the Huskies. Teresa Mbemba added 11.