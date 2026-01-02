Industrial business park with gas station, convenience store proposed in DeKalb

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A developer wants to install an industrial and commercial business park with a travel center, gas station and convenience store along Peace Road in DeKalb.

The plan was expected to be presented to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, but the developer has asked the city to push that hearing to Jan. 20, documents show.

The petitioner JJK343 LLC – otherwise known as ChicagoWest Business Center – has asked for City Council approval to annex, rezone and approve a preliminary development plan for the building on about 114 acres of land at the southeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive, documents show.

The project is called DeKalb Commerce Center - Pilot Travel Center in documents released this week ahead of the commission meeting.

ChicagoWest is the same petitioner behind Endeavour Energy’s 560-acre data center approved by the city in December. The major development was met with both public support and pushback, centered around environmental impact and energy use.

In a Dec. 29 letter to city officials, Ryan Sadowy, director of project development with Krusinski Construction Co., said a representative plans to attend Monday’s meeting to make the continuance request formally.

“We are currently conducting further evaluations on signage and construction process and anticipate finalizing our approach shortly,” Sadowy wrote.