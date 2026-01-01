DeKalb’s new Green Business Recognition program

Shaw Local file photo – Participating businesses may also have opportunities to engage with the community in connection with events such as the 3rd Annual DeKalb County Earth Fest, hosted by DeCarbon DeKalb and Northern Illinois University on Saturday, April 11, at the NIU Founders Memorial Library. (Mark Busch)

Sustainability has become a practical business strategy, not just an environmental aspiration.

Businesses that focus on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and innovative operations are finding real benefits – from lower operating costs to improved workforce retention and long-term resilience.

This shift is increasingly reflected in mainstream business analysis, including Forbes which highlights sustainability as a driver of employee confidence, innovation, and durable business performance. As expectations and policies continue to evolve, organizations that take action now are better positioned for the future.

To support and recognize these efforts locally, the DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission (CEC) will launch a Green Business Recognition Program in early 2026 to encourage and celebrate businesses that take meaningful steps toward sustainability.

What is it and why is this important?

The Green Business Program is designed to recognize and expand practical sustainability actions already underway across the DeKalb business community.

It focuses on seven core categories, each with a clear and achievable set of actions:

Energy

Waste and recycling

Office and purchasing

Transportation

Stewardship

Outreach and Engagement

Innovation

The program is designed for businesses of all sizes, from small offices and nonprofits to larger employers with facilities in DeKalb.

Businesses that are already demonstrating leadership in sustainability can use the program to showcase their practices and help inspire peers to take similar steps.

The Outreach & Engagement category, in particular, encourages participants to recruit other businesses and to share their sustainability efforts through websites, newsletters, and industry or community events.

Within the Energy category, examples of qualifying actions include the use of LED lighting, energy-efficient equipment (Energy Star), and renewable electricity through onsite or community solar. With multiple analyses forecasting future energy constraints in Illinois, steps taken today can help reduce risk and control costs over time.

Actions in the Waste & Recycling category focus on practical, highly visible steps that are often easy to implement and immediately noticeable to customers and employees. These include reducing or eliminating single-use plastics, shifting to digital documents and communications, and designing marketing materials with recyclability in mind.

Many of these actions offer quick wins that reduce waste, lower costs, and visibly demonstrate a business’s commitment to sustainability.

How does the Certification Program work?

Participating businesses complete a scorecard available on the City of DeKalb website , earning points for sustainability actions currently in place. The application allows for brief supporting documentation, such as policy excerpts, photographs, or utility or green power receipts.

Submissions will be reviewed by members of the CEC, who will assign one of three recognition tiers:

Platinum (highest award)

Gold

Silver

The tiered structure allows businesses to be recognized for progress at any stage, encouraging continuous improvement rather than one-time compliance.

The DeKalb Green Business Recognition Program will officially launch in early 2026. Program details and application materials will be posted on the DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission website. Recognized businesses will receive:

A certificate

A window decal for display

Recognition on the CEC website

Participating businesses may also have opportunities to engage with the community in connection with events such as the 3rd Annual DeKalb County Earth Fest, hosted by DeCarbon DeKalb and Northern Illinois University on Saturday, April 11, at the NIU Founders Memorial Library. This free, family-friendly event offers opportunities to learn how homes, businesses, and communities can reduce emissions and build healthier, more sustainable futures.

By helping businesses become more sustainable – and celebrating those efforts – DeKalb strengthens its local economy while building a healthier environment for the entire community.

• Linda Srygler and Shaun Langley are members of the DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission.