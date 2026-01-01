DeKalb police investigating Christmas Day burglary

Shaw Local file – DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a reported burglary in the Summit Enclave subdivision on Christmas Day. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a reported burglary in the Summit Enclave subdivision on Christmas Day.

Police are requesting residents who live in the north side neighborhood and surrounding areas review surveillance footage between 1 to 4 a.m. that day.

The request is for an ongoing burglary investigation reported Dec. 25, according to a Wednesday social media post by the DeKalb Police Department.

Residents are asked to search any surveillance footage from their homes to look for a person walking through the Summit Enclave neighborhood wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, police said.

Those with relevant information should contact DeKalb police at dekalb.police@cityofdekalb.com.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and plays a vital role in helping us keep our community safe,” police said.