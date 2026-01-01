Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb police investigating Christmas Day burglary

Early morning burglary reported in Summit Enclave subdivision

DeKalb Police Department squad car.

Shaw Local file – DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a reported burglary in the Summit Enclave subdivision on Christmas Day. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kelsey Rettke

DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a reported burglary in the Summit Enclave subdivision on Christmas Day.

Police are requesting residents who live in the north side neighborhood and surrounding areas review surveillance footage between 1 to 4 a.m. that day.

The request is for an ongoing burglary investigation reported Dec. 25, according to a Wednesday social media post by the DeKalb Police Department.

Residents are asked to search any surveillance footage from their homes to look for a person walking through the Summit Enclave neighborhood wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, police said.

Those with relevant information should contact DeKalb police at dekalb.police@cityofdekalb.com.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and plays a vital role in helping us keep our community safe,” police said.

DeKalbDeKalb CountyDeKalb Police DepartmentLocalLocal NewsLocal CrimeShaw Local Front HeadlinesBreaking
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.