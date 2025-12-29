Rockford man charged with DUI after Genoa crash

Shaw Local file photo – A Rockford man has been charged with driving under the influence after a car crash northwest of Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Rockford man has been charged with driving under the influence after a car crash northwest of Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 45-year-old man was injured in the crash, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Authorities said an investigation revealed that he was under the influence while behind the wheel.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI, according to documents filed in court on Monday.

At 7:18 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Genoa and Melms roads in Kingston Township. Deputies and responders with the Genoa–Kingston Fire Protection District found a Hyundai Elantra 100 yards into a field along the west side of the roadway, according to the news release.

Authorities said the driver allegedly disobeyed the stop sign at the end of Melms Road before going into the field. His car hit the ground when leaving the roadway, and he turned the car while in the field to avoid a line of trees, deputies wrote in the release.

Accurate Towing removed the Hyundai from the crash scene.