Indian Creek wins Shipyard Showdown: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 56, Lexington 53: At Seneca, Logan Schrader scored 14 points as the Timberwolves became the first three-time champions of the tournament.

Isaac Willis scored 10 as both he and Schrader were named to the all-tournament team.

Payton Huber added 11 and Jason Brewer 10 for Indian Creek in the win.

Sycamore 55, Shepard 48: At Elgin, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 17 as the Spartans took third at the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

Marcus Johnson scored 13 and Xander Lewis 12 for the Spartans.

Feuerbach was named to the all-tournament team.

Morris 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 54: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Royals (8-3) lost on a layup with five seconds left, their second loss to start the tournament.

Gavin Pickert led the Royals with 16 points, Luke Badal added 14 and Marshall Ledbetter added 14.

The Royals face Streator at 9 a.m. Monday.

Girls basketball

Earlville tournament: At Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock went 1-2, including a 52-38 win over Mendota.

Anna Herrmann scored 14 points and Mia Cotton 18 for the Royals.

H-BR also lost 51-26 to Somonauk despite 12 from Herrmann and 57-35 to Flanagan, with Herrmann scoring 15.

Morris 45, DeKalb 29: At the Fox River Classic at Batavia, Jeanne Howard scored 12 points as the Barbs finished the tournament 0-4.

Boys swimming

Boylan Bash: At Rockford, Sean Harrelson took second in the senior division in the pentathlon-style meet for DeKalb-Sycamore.

Team scores were not available.

Will Dukes was second for the Barbs in the sophomore division.