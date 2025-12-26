These DeKalb businesses closed in 2025

Noodles & Company is seen on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at 2561 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

Businesses came and went in DeKalb this year, Here’s a look at a few changes:

Evsie

Evsie, a girls’ clothing store in the Oakland Plaza Shopping Center, closed its doors at 2451 Sycamore Road.

The company decided to make way for what the store previously said would be more of the Maurices brand and its merchandise.

The closure was announced in the fall 2024.

The team at Evsie previously expressed thanks to the community for being part of the store’s journey.

“The community has been so supportive, and we have loved every second of this adventure with you all,” the store said in the post. “From our fashion shows to being at our local farmers market, we have connected with the community and had so much fun in the process. We couldn’t have done it without you all. Getting to know all these girls and enjoy getting your outfits for picture day, spring concerts and graduations has been one of the best parts of this.”

File photo – Evsie girls clothing store is seen Oct. 28, 2024, at 2451 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Lovers Playground

Elsewhere in the city’s downtown, Lovers Playground closed this fall.

The adult-oriented retail shop announced on its website that it is no longer doing business at 157 E. Lincoln Highway.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to our loyal customers for your continued support,” the announcement said. “Unfortunately, our DeKalb, IL location has permanently closed.”

The team at Lovers Playground encouraged customers to shop on their website at shop.loversplayground.com or visit their Aurora location at 1300 U.S. Route 30.

Hidden Treasures and More

Hidden Treasures & More is seen Monday, June 30, 2025, at 143 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Hidden Treasures and More gift shop, 143 E. Lincoln Highway, closed in the summer.

Owners Josie and Oralia Gonzalez addressed friends and customers, saying the decision to shutter their downtown DeKalb storefront did not come easy.

“It’s been a joy, albeit a brief one, to provide a space filled with treasures and unique finds,” the statement read. “We will miss you all dearly. Life sometimes brings unexpected changes, and for us, it’s time to prioritize what matters most – our family. Though we’ll be stepping back, we’re not going far. We’ll still be here in DeKalb, just a little less visible."

The gift shop first opened for business in spring 2024.

Noodles and Company

The fast-casual restaurant, Noodles and Company, closed abruptly in October at 2561 Sycamore Road.

The restaurant’s closure was confirmed by a note posted outside the DeKalb location.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving you and appreciate all your support,” according to the note.

Other nearby franchise locations include those in Yorkville, Oswego, North Aurora, Naperville, Geneva, St. Charles and more, according to its website.

Advanced Auto Parts

Advanced Auto Parts is permanently closed after announcing store closing sales and promotions.

Located at 2151 Sycamore Road, the store has since been subdivided into three shops, which remain vacant.

Advanced Auto Parts customers were encouraged by the company to visit the nearby Sycamore location at 119 S. Main St. or visit advanceautoparts.com.