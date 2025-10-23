Noodles and Company in DeKalb closes

Noodles & Company is seen on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at 2561 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

A franchise restaurant in DeKalb known for its noodles has closed for good, according to the company’s website.

Noodles and Company, 2561 Sycamore Road, no longer is taking orders for takeout, pickup, or delivery.

At Noodles and Company, customers may commonly find menu items such as macaroni and cheese, tortelloni, rigatoni, ramen, spaghetti, fettuccine, chicken parmesan and more.

It remains unclear why the eatery has gone out of business this fall.

In a note posted outside the DeKalb location, the restaurant closure was confirmed once again.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving you and appreciate all your support,” according to the note.

Other nearby franchise locations include those in Yorkville, Oswego, North Aurora, Naperville, Geneva, St. Charles and more, according to its website.