Kishwaukee College Foundation awards $124K in program enhancement funds

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently awarded $124,250 in program enhancement funds for the 2025-2026 academic year.
The funds will be used to provide new equipment, testing services and instructor education support.
Program enhancement funds awarded include:
- Dorothy Englehart Endowment: The fund supports grounds and building development.
- Evelina Jose Cichy Endowment: The fund will help pay for fees associated with tests required to earn a diploma from an Illinois high school. The endowment fund honors Cichy’s years of service to Kishwaukee College.
- George E. Dutton and Betty B. Dutton Foundation Endowment: The fund provides financial support and scholarships to short-term program students.
- Jobe-Lewis Fund: The fund will support the nursing textbook initiative. The Jobe-Lewis Fund was founded by Suzanne K. Lewis to honor her mother, Doris V. Lewis, by supporting students who choose the nursing field.
- John and Barbara Dant Memorial Endowment: The fund bought student academic achievement gifts. The John and Barbara Dant Memorial Endowment provides financial support for the needs of the math or English departments.
- Leifheit Literacy Endowment: The fund will provide students with testing supplies and support to receive Illinois high school diplomas. The endowment supports adult and family literacy programs at Kishwaukee College.
- Library Endowment Fund: The fund bought tumblers and increases access to community education opportunities through noncredit course scholarships. The endowment fund supports the Kishwaukee College library’s operations.
- Lifelong Learning Endowment: The fund provided short-term program tuition assistance. The endowment honors former Dean of Community Education and Services Judy Krajewski.
- Matteson Horticulture Fund: The funds bought horticulture instructional supplies. The fund supports the horticulture department’s programmatic needs.
- National Bank and Trust Co. Endowment Fund: The fund will support nonprofit employees’ professional development by providing scholarships for Kishwaukee College credit or noncredit classes.
- Norman Jenkins Presidential Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society through enhanced activities.
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Endowment: The fund benefited the nursing textbook initiative. The endowment supports the evolving needs of students, higher education and health care.
- Robert L. “Smitty” Smith Assistantship: The fund supports student assistantships in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics departments. The fund was established in honor of Robert L. Smith, a Kishwaukee College science department faculty member.
- Terry and Sherrie Martin Health and Science Endowment: The endowment supported various student activities, organizational memberships, instructional supplies and instructional trips. The endowment supports program enhancements for the health science programs.
- Terry and Sherrie Martin PTK Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Hallmark Award. Martin was an adviser for the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter.
- Yvonne A. Johnson Endowment for Community Education: The funds paid for digital cameras, 2D studio supplies and professional development for faculty. The endowment is used for needs of the fine arts, communications, science and horticulture programs.
- Yvonne A. Johnson Family Legacy Endowment Fund: The funds assisted the greenhouse renovation initiative. The endowment fund supports the college’s health education, science and horticulture departments.
