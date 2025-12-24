Kishwaukee College Foundation awards $124K in program enhancement funds

Kishwaukee College students Jayson Quintero and Irving Escalante using physics and engineering lab Fusion3 3D printer (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently awarded $124,250 in program enhancement funds for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The funds will be used to provide new equipment, testing services and instructor education support.

Program enhancement funds awarded include:

Dorothy Englehart Endowment: The fund supports grounds and building development.

Evelina Jose Cichy Endowment: The fund will help pay for fees associated with tests required to earn a diploma from an Illinois high school. The endowment fund honors Cichy's years of service to Kishwaukee College.

George E. Dutton and Betty B. Dutton Foundation Endowment: The fund provides financial support and scholarships to short-term program students.

Jobe-Lewis Fund: The fund will support the nursing textbook initiative. The Jobe-Lewis Fund was founded by Suzanne K. Lewis to honor her mother, Doris V. Lewis, by supporting students who choose the nursing field.

John and Barbara Dant Memorial Endowment: The fund bought student academic achievement gifts. The John and Barbara Dant Memorial Endowment provides financial support for the needs of the math or English departments.

Leifheit Literacy Endowment: The fund will provide students with testing supplies and support to receive Illinois high school diplomas. The endowment supports adult and family literacy programs at Kishwaukee College.

Library Endowment Fund: The fund bought tumblers and increases access to community education opportunities through noncredit course scholarships. The endowment fund supports the Kishwaukee College library's operations.

Lifelong Learning Endowment: The fund provided short-term program tuition assistance. The endowment honors former Dean of Community Education and Services Judy Krajewski.

Matteson Horticulture Fund: The funds bought horticulture instructional supplies. The fund supports the horticulture department's programmatic needs.

National Bank and Trust Co. Endowment Fund: The fund will support nonprofit employees' professional development by providing scholarships for Kishwaukee College credit or noncredit classes.

The fund will support nonprofit employees’ professional development by providing scholarships for Kishwaukee College credit or noncredit classes. Norman Jenkins Presidential Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society through enhanced activities.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Endowment: The fund benefited the nursing textbook initiative. The endowment supports the evolving needs of students, higher education and health care.

The fund benefited the nursing textbook initiative. The endowment supports the evolving needs of students, higher education and health care. Robert L. “Smitty” Smith Assistantship: The fund supports student assistantships in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics departments. The fund was established in honor of Robert L. Smith, a Kishwaukee College science department faculty member.

Terry and Sherrie Martin Health and Science Endowment: The endowment supported various student activities, organizational memberships, instructional supplies and instructional trips. The endowment supports program enhancements for the health science programs.

Terry and Sherrie Martin PTK Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Hallmark Award. Martin was an adviser for the college's Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

Yvonne A. Johnson Endowment for Community Education: The funds paid for digital cameras, 2D studio supplies and professional development for faculty. The endowment is used for needs of the fine arts, communications, science and horticulture programs.

Yvonne A. Johnson Family Legacy Endowment Fund: The funds assisted the greenhouse renovation initiative. The endowment fund supports the college's health education, science and horticulture departments.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/foundationfunds.