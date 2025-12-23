Sycamore announces 2026 meeting schedule

The Sycamore City Council – including 1st Ward Alderpersons Alicia Cosky and Alan Bauer, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike Rodriguez and Chuck Stowe, Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall, City Attorney Keith Foster, Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser and City Clerk Mary Kalk – look over city documents during a Sycamore City Council meeting on Dec. 15, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

With the end of the year in sight, Sycamore city officials have prepared a calendar for city meetings in 2026. The Sycamore City Council approved that schedule this month.

On Dec. 15, the Sycamore City Council approved a 2026 schedule that includes 22 City Council meetings, according to city documents. In addition to the City Council meetings, the city also intends to host 12 planning and zoning committee meetings and four (quarterly) meetings for the fire and police boards, the fire and police commission and the city’s beautification committee.

While some of those meetings can be cancelled – particularly the planning and zoning commission, if no developments are ready for city feedback – Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said a state law requires the city to publish those meeting dates ahead of time.

“This is required by Open Meeting Act compliance,” Hall said. “This just lays out our meetings for next year. Again, no changes from this year.”

Typically, the Sycamore City Council meets on the first and third Mondays of every month. That trend continues in 2026, but that isn’t an absolute rule. Jan. 5 and July 6 won’t have City Council meetings, according to Sycamore documents.

Sycamore City Council’s first meeting of the year won’t come until Jan. 20 – one of two Tuesday meetings scheduled for 2026. The other meeting scheduled for a Tuesday is expected to be held on Sept. 8.

“There’s only one meeting in January and one meeting in July,” Hall said. “That’s the same it has been for the last two years.”