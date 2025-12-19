Quinn Carrier’s 28 lead Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 53, Plainfield South 42: At Sycamore, Quinn Carrier scored 28 points and Sadie Lang added 15 as the Spartans picked up the nonconference win.

Kaneland 54, Burlington Central 51: At Burlington, Grace Brunscheen scored 19 to lead the Knights (8-3) to the win. Kyra Lilly added nine.

Boys basketball

Pearl City 60, Genoa-Kingston 57: At Forreston, the Cogs took eighth place in the tournament after the loss.

Blake Ides scored 16 while Kash Sunderlage and Jack Peterson each knocked home 12.

Durand 60, Hiawatha 45: At Durand, Aidan Cooper scored 16 and Jackson Davenport 13 in the loss.

Boys wrestling

Oregon 61, Genoa-Kingston 18; Stillman Valley 46, Genoa-Kingston 18: At Oregon, EJ Kennedy had two pins at 190 pounds while Anthony Gum (150) and Carson Charnstrom (215) each had one.

There was only one girls match, with Lyla McKee recording a first-period pin.