Sycamore District 427 to form AI rules for classroom use

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Sycamore school officials are forming a plan to tackle the most society-bending technological advancement since the internet.

The parents of students attending Sycamore School District 427 schools received a six-page artificial intelligence plan from the district on Dec. 9, according to documents shared with Shaw Local.

Staff and teachers, from kindergarten to Sycamore High School, have begun receiving AI video training sessions, according to district documents.

Officials hope to begin implementing AI into the classroom during the 2026-2027 school year.

“The technology department will work with the learning and teaching department to re-evaluate and formalize curriculum related to digital citizenship, including updates related to the use of AI,” officials wrote in the plan shared with parents.

Students from sixth grade and up will receive educational instruction on how AI works, its appropriate uses, limitations, risks and ethical implications.

The district’s AI plan does not list what AI tools will be available to Sycamore students. The plans do create a guideline for the use of AI in the classroom, however.

“Staff must not use AI tools involving student work unless the tool is approved and the staff member is using their school account,” officials wrote in the plan. “Staff must never put student PII (personally identifiable information) into any AI tool.”

According to the plan, school officials want AI tools to be used to support student learning through differentiated instruction, as well as enhance critical thinking and AI literacy.