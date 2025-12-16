Parker Murry’s 19 leads Indian Creek: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 78, Marengo 69: At Shabbona, Parker Murry scored 19 to lead five Timberwolves (5-2) in double figures in the win.

Payton Huber scored 15, Logan Schrader 14, Jason Brewer 12 and Isaac Willis 10.

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Rochelle Zell 34: At Deerfield, Luke Badal finished with 18 points and six rebounds in the win.

Harry Nier added 16 points and Marshall Ledbetter 12 for the Royals (6-1).

Hinckley-Big Rock hosts Indian Creek in a Little Ten rivalry showdown on Friday.

Faith Christian 72, Hiawatha 47: At Dixon, Colby Wylde scored 17, and Isaac Ramangkoun added 11 for the Hawks in the loss.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 58, Sycamore 54: At Sycamore, Quinn Carrier finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Grace Amptmann finished with 10 points and four rebounds, while Macy Calendo scored 16 points. Sadie Lang added eight points, six assists, two steals and five rebounds.