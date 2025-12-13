Marshall Ledbetter scores 29 in Hinckley-Big Rock win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 61: At Leland, Marshall Ledbetter scored a career-high 29 points as the Royals stayed perfect in the Little Ten.

Ledbetter added six rebounds and four blocks. Luke Badal scored 20 points and had six rebounds and four assists, while Jacob Orin had 13 points for the Royals (5-1, 2-0).

Indian Creek 67, Earlville 37: At Earlville, the Timberwolves scored 20 points in the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Parker Murry scored 12 for Indian Creek and Faustino Mora added 11.

Waubonsie Valley 62, DeKalb 49: At Aurora, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley matchup.

Girls basketball

Stillman Valley 50, Genoa-Kingston 37: At Stillman Valley, Presley Meyer scored 19 points in the loss.