Genoa elementary students win coloring contest

Elementary school students have been announced as winners of a Genoa holiday coloring contest and got to meet Santa Claus this month.
Santa greeted the Genoa-Kingston coloring contest winners at the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate the Season event downtown Dec. 5, just before the tree-lighting.
The winners are:
- Kindergartner Jack Seguss
- First grader David Lira
- Second grader Connor Flury
- Third grader Bryant Holcomb
- Fourth grader Dominik Mendoza
- Fifth grader Jimena Dehuma Chairez
Multiple chances to greet Santa before Christmas still are available. Santa will be in his house in downtown Genoa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas, as well as Sunday, Dec. 21.