Genoa elementary students win coloring contest

Winners of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce's annual coloring contest with elementary school students pose with Santa Claus at the chamber's Celebrate the Season event on Dec. 5, 2025. Pictured (from left) are 5th grader Jimena Dehuma Chairez, 2nd grader Connor Flury, kindergartener Jack Seguss, 4th grader Dominik Mendoza, 3rd grader Bryant Holcomb and 1st grader David Lira. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

Elementary school students have been announced as winners of a Genoa holiday coloring contest and got to meet Santa Claus this month.

Santa greeted the Genoa-Kingston coloring contest winners at the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate the Season event downtown Dec. 5, just before the tree-lighting.

The winners are:

Kindergartner Jack Seguss

First grader David Lira

Second grader Connor Flury

Third grader Bryant Holcomb

Fourth grader Dominik Mendoza

Fifth grader Jimena Dehuma Chairez

Multiple chances to greet Santa before Christmas still are available. Santa will be in his house in downtown Genoa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas, as well as Sunday, Dec. 21.