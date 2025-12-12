DeKalb goes 3-0 at DVC Super Duals: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

DVC Super Duals: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up a 63-16 win against Waubonsie Valley, beat Metea Valley 55-21 and knocked off Neuqua Valley 48-24.

Against Waubonsie Valley, Sam Howard needed just 24 seconds to get a pin at 120 pounds. Ayden Shuey (132 pounds), Ben Charbonneau (165), Elvis Mora (190) and Mario Cosme (215) also won by pin for the Barbs.

Hayes Halstead (138), Cam Matthews (150) and Malik Warren (157) won by tech falls for DeKalb.

Against Metea, Henry Vanderbleek (144) and Jayden Coleman (285) had pins for the Barbs. Shuey and Halstead won by tech falls for DeKalb, which picked up five forfeits.

Against Neuqua, Julian Hartwig (113) and Shuey picked up pins for the Barbs. Colton Daub (126), Matthews and Warren also won on the mat for DeKalb.

Sycamore 56, La Salle-Peru 23: At La Salle, the Spartans moved to 10-0 in duals with the Interstate 8 victory.

Sawyer Davis and Peter Gehrig won by fall for the Spartans.

Winter Beard and Ema Durst were winners in the girls’ matches. No team scores were kept.

Rochelle 52, Kaneland 28: A Rochelle, a trio of Knights recorded pins in the I-8 loss.

Jack Gruber (157) and Josh Karther (165) each notched second-period falls while Nikolas Rissman needed 1:40 for a pin at 285.

Alex Lapa (113) and Apollo Gochis (190) won by tech fall for the Knights.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Newark 31: At Newark, Anna Herrmann had 17 points in the win.

Mia Cotton added 13 points and five steals for the Royals (6-2, 2-0 Little 10) while Amelia Michels added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Genoa-Kingston 47, Somonauk 22: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 19 points and dished out seven assists in the win and had four steals.

Reagan Creadon had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Schaumburg Christian 45, Hiawatha 41: At Schaumburg, Delaney Wood scored 25 in the loss.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 53, Genoa-Kingston 51 (OT): At Sandwich, Jake Peterson scored 11 and Blake Ides 10 for the Cogs in the loss.