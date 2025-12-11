Rooted for Good raising $6M for new headquarters in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Rooted for Good, a nonprofit working to address hunger and expand access to healthy, sustainably-grown foods, is about 30% of the way toward funding a new $6 million headquarters on DeKalb’s northwest side. Pictured is executive director Heather Edwards. (Mark Busch)

Rooted for Good – a nonprofit working to address hunger and expand access to healthy, sustainably grown foods – is about 30% of the way toward funding a new $6 million headquarters on DeKalb’s northwest side.

Most recently, the organization was aided by efforts from state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, whose office helped secure almost $800,000 in state funding.

Rooted for Good Executive Director Heather Edwards said that having Briel’s support is important.

“It’s very exciting for us to have that support, so it means a lot to us,” Edwards said.

The new headquarters will serve multiple purposes. It will include a community center, space for job training for people with and without disabilities, classes on topics such as nutrition and health, a garden center and more.

“The center will be a place where people can receive support in more ways than one,” Briel said in a news release. “We’ve seen prices for food increase, housing expenses threaten livelihoods and the conditions of the job market. This center will help members of our community find a way to get back on track.”

The facility will serve in part as a food hub and be the first of its kind in northern Illinois.

Project leaders said they are in the quiet phase of a capital fundraising campaign to raise $6 million.

Shaw Local file photo – Rooted for Good founder and project director Dan Kenney (right) listens during a town hall for state Rep. Amy Briel in July. He said fundraising for a new $6 million hedaquarters is underway. (Mark Busch)

Rooted for Good founder and project director Dan Kenney said the nonprofit’s goal is simple.

Kenney said the hope is to break ground either in late 2026 or early 2027.

Once built, the new headquarters will be along North Annie Glidden Road instead of Bethany Road.

That facility is currently owned by Northern Illinois University.

Rooted for Good intends to keep its food hub in Genoa but discontinue its garden center and greenhouse operation in Kirkland.

“We want to try to centralize our staff and make it more efficient by having everything all together in one spot as much as possible,” Kenney said.

The new DeKalb headquarters has been years in the making.

In 2023, the city approved rezoning for an 8-acre property located along the east side of North Annie Glidden Road, south of Twombly Road and north of Ridge Drive.

Shaw Local file photo – The office of state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, (shown at a July town hall in DeKalb), helped secure almost $800,000 in state funds for Rooted for Good's new headquarters. (Mark Busch)

Kenney championed the cause and what it means for the community.

“We wanted to locate in that neighborhood because it’s considered a food desert,” Kenney said. “I know there’s some grocery stores there now that weren’t there when we originally started to talk about this project in that neighborhood, but the grocery stores still have limited access to fresh, healthy, nutritious food.”

Briel expressed excitement about helping Rooted for Good to kick-start its fundraising efforts for a new headquarters.

She has helped secure $794,000 in state funding to help make it possible.

“Rooted for Good dedicates passionate work uplifting the people who rely on their services,” Briel said in the release. “This was a cause that I advocated for without giving up, and I’m glad to see this process kick off.”

Kenney said he, too, appreciates Briel’s support.

“It’s wonderful to have her support, and they have the support of the community food center,” Kenney said. “I think it’s going to be a very impactful project that will benefit not only the city of DeKalb or that neighborhood of DeKalb, but also benefit the entire region.”