Sadie Lang’s 17 lifts Sycamore past La Salle-Peru: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 38: At Sycamore, Sadie Lang scored 17 and Quinn Carrier scored 14 in the win.

Macy Calendo added 11 for the Spartans.

Kaneland 60, Rochelle 29: At Maple Park, Kyra Lilly scored 14 points as the Knights picked up the Interstate 8 win.

Amani Meeks and Grace Brunscheen scored 11 each.

Genoa-Kingston 54, Mendota 29: At Genoa, Ari Rich and Presley Meyer each scored 17 to lead the Cogs to their third straight win.

Indian Creek 43, IMSA 37: At Aurora, Ally Keilman scored 15 and Elsie Betz added nine for the Timberwolves (3-3 overall, 2-0 Little 10) in the win.

Hiawatha 55, Alden-Hebron 53 (OT): At Kirkland, Brielle Molloy hit a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and finished with 19 points.

Delaney Wood led the Hawks with 23.

Amboy 43, Hinckley-Big Rock 33: At Hinckley, Payton Murphy had 11 points in three steals in the loss.

Anna Herrmann added nine points and seven rebounds.

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 48, Alden-Hebron 38: At Kirkland, Colby Wylde scored 16 to lead the Hawks.

Aidan Cooper and Caiden Wiegartz scored 10 each in the win.

Lyons 75, DeKalb 49: At Lyons, Myles Newman scored 18 for the Barbs in the loss.

Girls wrestling

Genoa-Kingston at Belvidere: Violet Sanders had two pins, while Lyla McKee went 1-1. No team scores were kept.

Boys wrestling

Belvidere tri: Genoa-Kingston lost 54-21 to Harvard and 42-36 to the hosts.

Anthony Gum (144) had two wins and a pin. Hunte Wednt (165) and Carson Charnstrom (215) each had a pin.