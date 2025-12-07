Sycamore boys sweep quad: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 78, Guilford 3: At Sycamore, Tyler Lockhart (126), Jack Nordstrom (150), Seth Diaz (165) and Cooper Bode (175) got pins for the Spartans.

All the other victories for the Spartans were forfeits.

Sycamore 56, Burlington Central 22: At Sycamore, six Spartans won by pins in the victory over the Rockets.

Lockhart needed 32 seconds for his pin at 126 and Charlie Olson followed with a pin in 1:07 at 132. Bode recorded a pin in 0:39 at 175. Liam Schroeder (113), Norstrom (150) and Adrian Maldonado (190) also recorded pins.

Michael Olson (7-2 win at 120) and Jayden Dohogne (18-3 tech fall at 144) also won for Sycamore.

Sycamore 51, Mt. Prospect 30: At Sycamore, the Spartans finished off the sweep of their quad and moved to 7-0 with the win.

Sycamore didn’t lose a match between 106 and 150. Lockhart (126), Sawyer Davis (138), Nordstrom (150) and Bode (175) won by pin. Liam Schroeder (14-5 win at 113) and Michael Olson (16-0 tech at 120) also won on the mat for the Spartans.

Kaneland 60, Kankakee 17: At Lombard, Apollo Gochis (190), Nickolas Rissman (285), Alex Lapa (106), Cooper Yakle (120), John Havron (132), Justin Sommers (144), Colten Heltsley (150), Jack Gruber (157) and Josh Karther (165) recorded pins for the Knights.

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, Iowa, Malik Warren led DeKalb with an 11th-place finish at 157.

Girls wrestling

Carson DeJarnatt Invite: At Sterling, Ema Durst took first at 145 pounds and Jasmine Enriquez won at 235 pounds for Sycamore.

Winter Beard was second at 135, Frankie McMurtry was third at 170 and Rayana Graziano was fifth at 235.

The Spartans took third with 98.5 points in the 16-team field. Galesburg was second with 116 and Plainfield South won with 170.5.

Second Annual Girls PIT: At Princeton, Violet Sanders (120) and Marilu Mercado (145) each took sixth for Genoa-Kingston.

With four wrestlers, the Cogs took 22nd with 30 points in the 35-team field.

Boys basketball

Kaneland 63, West Aurora 48: At Aurora, Marshawn Cocroft scored 26 as the Knights improved to 2-6.

Scales Mound 60, Indian Creek 40: At Le-Win, Isaac Willis scored 13 in the loss.

Wheaton North 41, DeKalb 33: At Aurora, the Barbs dropped the nonconference game.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 48, West Carroll 19: At Amboy, Anna Herrmann had 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Royals to the win.

Amelia Michels added 12 points and five rebounds while Mia Cotton had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for H-BR (5-1).

Winnebago 46, Kaneland 40: At Maple Park, Kyra Lilly scored 15 points in the loss.

Men’s basketball

Bradley 84, Northern Illinois 55: At Bradley, Dylan Ducommun scored 17 points in the Huskies’ loss.

The Huskies (3-6) outrebounded Bradley 45-37 but shot 29.2% from the field, 20% from 3-point range and 45.8% from the free-throw line.

Gianni Cobb scored 11 points and Makhai Valentine 10.

It was the third straight loss and fourth in five games for NIU.