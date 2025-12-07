Applications sought for Sycamore District 427 school board vacancy

There’s a vacancy on the Sycamore Community School District 427 Board of Education.

Heather Tomlinson, who was elected to the district’s governing body in April, is no longer on the Sycamore school board. She said she’s moving to Shabbona in order to be closer to family.

“We had actually stopped looking once I got elected but one thing led to another and our realtor showed us this home and we knew it was the house for us so we had to pull the trigger,” Tomlinson said in a text to Shaw Local.

On Nov. 25, Tomlinson was thanked for her service to the district by Sycamore school board president Michael DeVito. He said her decision to leave the board for family reasons was “very reasonable,”

“Heather has been absolutely instrumental in serving this board,” DeVito said.

During the Nov. 25 board meeting, DeVito thanked Tomlinson for the “countless number of hours” that she devoted to the school board.

“Make no mistake, I know that this is a volunteer capacity role,” DeVito said. “You’ve operated with the scrutiny of the public, you’ve learned things and information as fast as you possibly can, while coupling it with your responsibilities as a parent, and while underemployment.”

He said the community is grateful for her civic efforts.

“Thank you guys so much, it has been such a pleasure, and thank you, everyone, for all of your faith in me,” Tomlinson said. “I’m going to be keeping my eyes on you. I’m interested to see who you guys choose as superintendent, but I have the utmost faith in you.”