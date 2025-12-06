Hinckley man arrested following threats to police after hours of negotiations: Records

Benjamin J. Eisenach, 41, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, Class 4 felonies, in separate cases filed in DeKalb County Court on Dec. 2 and 3. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Hinckley man with a history of confrontations with the police was arrested Tuesday after several hours of negotiations with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office special operations team.

Benjamin J. Eisenach, 41, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, Class 4 felonies, in separate cases filed in DeKalb County court Dec. 2 and 3, records show.

He was arrested Dec. 2 in the 300 block of W. Lincoln Ave. in Hinckley, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

“After he was taken into custody, he was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted wound,” Sullivan said. “[Eisenach] was treated and released, then brought to the jail.”

Sullivan said DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies had obtained a search warrant for the residence to arrest Eisenach on an outstanding warrant regarding charges of aggravated battery in 2023.

Sullivan said the arrest warrant “took a couple of hours” to be served.

“The special operations team was activated to serve the search warrant based on the offender’s history and past dealings with law enforcement,” Sullivan said. “The team executed the search warrant and took him into custody after several hours of attempted negotiations with him.”

Hinckley schools were briefly put on a soft lockdown while law enforcement interacted with Eisenach. But by the afternoon he had been arrested, and Sullivan’s office issued the all-clear to the community.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Hinckley at 7:25 a.m., according to records filed in court. A neighbor told police that they feared being attacked and were afraid to go outside and clean the snow off their car because of Eisenach’s behavior.

After arriving at the scene, Eisenach yelled at a sheriff’s deputy from his back porch, police wrote in court filings. When the deputy approached, Eisenach showed what appeared to the deputy to be a large knife in his waistband.

“He told me that if I came on his property, then we would have problems and that we would ‘have some fun,’” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in the filing. “As he said this, he grabbed the handle of the knife with his right hand.”

In documents filed in court Dec. 2, Eisenach also was charged with aggravated assault of a Hinckley police officer Nov. 13. He is accused of displaying a weapon and causing an officer to fear battery, records show.

In that complaint, filed by Hinckley Police Chief Ken Gettemy, Eisenach is accused of alleging that passersby supported pedophiles, prompting three calls to police at the same address where he was arrested this week. Eisenach previously was involved in an October 2022 police standoff and has a history of violent behavior, according to court records.

In May 2021, Eisenach crashed a vehicle into the Sycamore Police Department, records show.

During a third call to police related to Eisenach’s behavior Nov. 13, Eisenach twice ran toward an officer’s car after police believed that he had a weapon in his jacket. Eisenach’s mother told a sheriff’s deputy that he would throw knives at officers if they tried to approach him, but she said she was safe inside.

During a hearing Dec. 3, Eisenach was denied pretrial release by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery. He is next due in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 in front of Judge Marcy Buick.