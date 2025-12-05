DeKalb Township receives senior program innovation award

DeKalb Township recently was awarded the Innovative Senior Program of the Year Award in recognition of the success of its Wise and Well Senior Summit.

The award was presented during the Township Officials of Illinois Breakfast Awards Program at the TOI Annual Educational Conference on Nov. 12 in Springfield, according to a news release.

The Wise and Well Senior Summit was held Aug. 21. The summit featured 80 speakers and 35 sessions on older adults’ evolving and diverse needs. Session topics included end-of-life planning, travel, home safety and scam prevention, technology, and financial wellness.

The award was presented to DeKalb Township Supervisor Mary Hess.

“At DeKalb Township, we believe our residents deserve a strong return on investment for their tax dollars … and this summit is one way we were able to deliver that,” Hess said in the release. “We are fortunate to live in a community where many resources work together to serve our residents.”

The summit was created and executed by DeKalb Township community relations and events coordinator Kimberly Barrios. Barrios also oversaw the summit’s scheduling, event logistics and session curation.

For information, call 815-758-8282 or visit dekalbtownship.org.