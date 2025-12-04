Johnson: Celebrate the season in Genoa starting Friday

Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Krissy Johnson poses with Santa at the chamber's annual Celebrate the Season and Jingle Bell parade. The event returns Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

The snow has fallen, covering the county in a white blanket of glistening crystals. Adults are walking their dogs as they tromp through the drift-covered sidewalks. Children are building snowmen, all bundled up in boots and mittens, while retail stores are putting out holiday decorations, toys and gifts, wrapping paper, and more.

Genoa is preparing as well, getting everything ready to celebrate the season with you!

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual “Celebrate the Season” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, in downtown Genoa.

We will once again begin with the Jingle Bell Parade that starts at 6 p.m. and goes from Sycamore to Washington streets. The Jingle Bell Parade will bring the Genoa-Kingston Jazz Band as well as kindergarten through fifth-grade coloring contest winners Jack Seguss, David Lira, Connor Flury, Bryant Holcomb, Dominik Mendoza and Jimena Dehuma Chairez.

The parade also will include the arrival of Santa to Genoa!

After the parade will be the lighting of our community Christmas tree next to Heartland Bank & Trust.

With Route 72 being closed, you and your family can safely walk the street and visit all of the businesses inside and out, enjoying all of the free community activities. That’s right – everything is free for the evening. There is no need to bring any money!

Come out and enjoy traditional hometown activities. There will be wagon rides, a warming fire, hot chocolate, cookies, coffee, photos with Santa, face-painting and letters to Santa. A sleigh will be near the Christmas tree for your whole family to get into for a photo.

We would love to see you in and out of the businesses downtown this Friday for Celebrate the Season! Although Main Street will be closed for parking, there will be space on side streets and behind Heartland Bank & Trust, or in the lot on North Genoa Street.

There are other fun things happening throughout Genoa that you don’t want to miss this holiday season.

The Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk is taking place for its 51st time this year from Dec. 4 to 6. The Craft Walk is an annual craft show featuring handcrafted and homemade items. Shoppers are invited to visit businesses, churches, homes and other organizations in Genoa and Kingston. The Craft Walk is a nonprofit run by a group of volunteers.

To find out more information on the Genoa Kingston Christmas Craft Walk or to get a map of locations to visit, go to gkchristmascraftwalk.com.

Were you too busy visiting all of the vendors and riding the wagon at Celebrate the Season? Have no fear, you can still visit Santa! The magic will continue through the month of December, as Santa will be in his house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21. Bring your own camera for pictures. There is no cost to see Santa. Children also can write letters to Santa and put them in the mail slot at his house. Santa welcomes friendly four-legged friends for photos, too.

I have some hard-to-shop-for people on my Christmas list this year. You know what makes for an easy gift? A Chamber of Commerce gift certificate!

Every employee in Genoa has to drive through Genoa to get to work. Take the guesswork out of what to get them. We’ll even wrap it for you! Tell us how much you want to spend, who you want the gift certificate to go to, who it will be from, and if you want the certificate in a wrapped box or bag, and let us do the work for you!

The gift certificates can be used at any of our chamber member locations. They make a great gift for teachers, co-workers, bosses or even the hardest to buy for on your list. The receiver can choose to use the certificate for anything that a chamber member sells – from a cup of coffee to ice cream, or a bar of soap to an oil change.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce would like to wish you an amazing holiday season! We are grateful for our supportive business, and for community members like you who continue to invest in and support Genoa and all of DeKalb County.

Be sure to support your small businesses this holiday season, explore Genoa, and shop local!

Happy holidays!

• Krissy Johnson is executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.