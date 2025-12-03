Marcus Johnson scores 24 to lead Sycamore: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Sycamore 72, North Boone 41: At Poplar Grove, Marcus Johnson had 24 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Isaiah Feuerbach added 20 points and eight rebounds, Xander Lewis had 10 points and three steals, and Aidan Mesenbrink had eight points and nine rebounds.

Hiawatha 56, Christian Heritage 53: At Christian Heritage, Colby Wylde and Aidan Cooper each scored 23 points in a win for the Hawks.

Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Amboy 43: At Hinckley, the Royals picked up the victory.

Girls basketball

Hiawatha 29, IMSA 22: At Aurora, Brielle Molloy had 12 points and Delaney Wood had eight in the win.

Girls wrestling

Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Jefferson: At Rockford, Violet Sanderson (125) had two pins, Marilu Mercado-Marquez (145) had two wins including a pin and Lyla McKee (135) had two wins including a major.

No team scores were kept.

Boys wrestling

Jefferson triangular: At Rockford, Genoa-Kingston lost 66-18 to Marengo and beat Jefferson 41-35. Anthony Gum had two pins at 150 while Huneyer Wendt had one pin at 165.

Men’s basketball

Lindenwood 99, NIU 64: At DeKalb, the Huskies trailed by 20 at the break in the lopsided loss.

Makhai Valentine scored 17. No one player for NIU (3-5) finished with more than five rebounds.