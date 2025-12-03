DeKalb Lights on Lincoln moves indoors this year

Shaw Local file – Santa Claus waves to his admirers Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in front of the Egyptian Theatre during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town. (Mark Busch)

Santa Claus himself will visit DeKalb County this week in multiple places to ring in the most wonderful time of the year.

DeKalb

On Thursday in DeKalb, the annual Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town moves indoors due to the cold weather.

Co-hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, city of DeKalb and DeKalb downtown merchants, the festive evening will celebrate the unofficial start of the holiday season presented by Heartland Bank and The Balloon Bar.

The city of DeKalb will offer free bus rides to downtown for those who need transportation to the event. For the bus schedule, visit www.cityofdekalb.com.

Due to colder weather, this year’s event will be moved indoors to the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., ensuring families can enjoy the holiday magic in warmth and comfort. Guests can still wave to Santa as he travels along a short, festive route through Downtown DeKalb before arriving at the theater, according to a news release.

Once at the theater, Santa and his friend Elfie will participate in a magical tree lighting, followed by free hot chocolate and visits with Santa on the theater’s second floor. A concessions stand will also be open with food and drinks available for purchase.

Santa’s route starts at 6 p.m. and will travel east on Lincoln Highway, north on Third Street, west on Locust Street, and south on Second Street, stopping in front of the Egyptian Theatre. Visits with Santa will begin immediately after the tree lighting inside the Egyptian Theatre.

For more information about the event, visit dekalb.org or follow the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or Instagram.

Mrs. Claus stops for a hug as she and Santa make their way to his house at the corner of West State and North Maple Streets Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, during the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s Walk With Santa in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore

Take a walk with jolly old St. Nick and the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce this Friday in downtown Sycamore.

The annual Walk with Santa starts with a free showing of “The Grinch” at 4 p.m. at the Sycamore State Theater, 420 W. State St.

At 6 p.m., the Sycamore Fire Department will then escort Santa and Mrs. Claus to the theater and then down State Street to Santa’s House in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

The Clauses will host the tree lighting and then invite children to visit them in their house through 8 p.m.

For more information, visit discoversycamore.com.

Genoa

Spectators wave at passing floats in the 23rd annual Jingle Bell Parade during the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Celebrate the Season holiday event on Dec. 6, 2024, in downtown Genoa. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

Join in the fun and Celebrate the Season along Main Street in downtown Genoa from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, the event features the annual Jingle Bell Parade, downtown tree lighting, wagon rides, a petting zoo, coloring contest and more.

For more information, visit genoaareachamber.com or 815-784-2212.