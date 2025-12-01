Josh Holst, DeAree Rogers among first NIU players to hit portal

Northern Illinois University's quarterback Josh Holst (15) hands the ball off to a teammate earlier this season at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Josh Holst, DeAree Rogers and Jake Appleget were among the first NIU football players to announce their entry into the transfer portal.

Holst, a Marengo graduate who began the year as the starting quarterback, started seven games this year. He sat out the first two Mid-American Conference games, allowing true freshman Brady Davidson to make the start.

Jalen Macon, a redshirt junior who transferred from Arkansas-Pine Bluff two years ago, started the final three games.

Thank you NIU



For any inquiries: @youngbucksport



Ben Clouser: (469-400-6460) pic.twitter.com/lTyjpEKLMv — Josh Holst (@JoshHolst08) November 29, 2025

In a social media post, Holst said it was not an easy decision but believed it was the best step for his development.

The MVP of the 2024 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl completed 125 of his 211 career passes for 1,100 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also averaged 3.7 yards per carry and ran for two scores.

By a wide margin, Rogers finished as the leading receiver in his one year with the Huskies. He made 46 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns, not only all-team highs but more than twice the next-highest teammate. The junior played at Lenoir-Rhyne before transferring.

“The past year has been nothing short of phenomenal!” Rogers said in a social media post announcing his entry into the portal. “We had our ups and downs but I wouldn’t trade it for anything!”

Jake Appleget, listed as the starting tight end for the first nine games this year, announced his entry into the portal. He joined the Huskies in 2024 and served mostly as a blocking tight end in his two years with the program.

Danny Vuckovic, who started the first five games of the year before being replaced at punter by Jake Ference, also announced he was entering the portal. He took a redshirt in 2024 as a freshman before starting this year.

The Huskies finished the season 3-9 after two straight winning seasons with bowl wins. The season ended Friday with a 35-31 loss to Kent State despite a two-score lead for NIU in the fourth quarter.

It was the team’s last game in the MAC before heading into the Mountain West Conference next year.