DeKalb Fire Dept. launches campaign for home fire safety during holiday season

The DeKalb Fire Department announced its 39th annual Red Wreath Program, meant to help raise awareness of home safety tips to prevent fires this holiday season.

Since 1986, the DeKalb Fire Department has displayed lighted wreaths as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season.

On Thanksgiving Day, DeKalb firefighters displayed wreaths with all red bulbs outside each fire station. If an emergency fire incident related to the holiday season occurs, firefighters will replace a red bulb with a white bulb. This display will continue through Jan. 1.

The goal is to keep all the wreaths red, according to a news release from the fire department.

“Each time drivers and pedestrians observe the red wreaths at the fire stations, we hope they are reminded to celebrate the holidays safely and Keep the Wreaths Red!” according to the release.

The leading causes of holiday fires include cooking, candles, electrical short circuits in decorative lighting and combustible holiday decorations. Chimney fires and heating appliances such as space heaters also are a risk.

For more information on the Red Wreath Program or information about fire safety, contact the DeKalb Fire Department at 748-8460.