Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Soccer All-Area Team

DeKalb's Mauricio Jasso goes between Sycamore's Noah Daykin (left) and Tyler Hiland during the El Classicorn rivalry game in October at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Gavin Crouch, sr., MF, Sycamore

All-area first team

Sawyer Smith, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock

Smith led an explosive Royals offense with 38 goals and finished with 64 for his career, 63 of which came in his final two seasons. He was a defender in his first two years. He was a four-year captain and the team’s MVP and offensive MVP this season.

Mauricio Jasso, sr., F/MF, DeKalb

Playing 19 of 20 games this year, Jasso scored 13 goals and assisted on six. He was first team in the DuPage Valley and on the sectional team twice. He scored 35 goals and had 15 assists in his three varsity seasons.

Parker Murry, so., F/MF, Indian Creek

Murry led the high-powered Indian Creek offense with both 33 goals and 16 assists.

Jason Brewer, so., MF/F, Indian Creek

Brewer was second on the Timberwolves with both 23 goals and nine assists this year.

Noah Daykin, sr., MF, Sycamore

The quintessential distributor, Daykin had 14 assists and a goal for the Spartans this year and was all-conference in the Interstate 8.

Zach Murray, sr., MF, DeKalb

The defensive midfielder with the high motor scored once and had four assists this year. He was a DVC first-team selection.

Jackson Boryc, sr., D/MF Kaneland

Boryc finished with two goals and three assists and was all-conference in the I-8 and also an all-sectional selection.

Tyler Hiland, sr., D, Sycamore

Hiland finished the year with seven goals and an assist as part of a defense that shone for the Spartans. He was an all-conference I-8 pick.

Adrian Delgado, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston

The strong and speedy centerback deterred opposing offenses, sending most attacks to the outside. He also had three goals and five assists in earning all-conference first team in the Big Northern and all-sectional.

Adrian Leon, so., GK, Genoa-Kingston

Not only did Leon give up just eight goals in BNC play, he had three goals and three assists, taking free kicks frequently for the Cogs. Leon was so flexible he even shone outside the pitch, setting a school record for extra points made in a football game, pulling double duty for the football and soccer teams.

Alex Casanas, sr., GK, Hinckley-Big Rock

Casanas had five shutouts this year and made 214 saves, giving him 677 in his three years in goal. He was a unanimous all-conference player in the Little Ten two times.

Second team

Ayden Hernandez, jr., F, Genoa-Kingston

Leo Padilla, so., F, Sycamore

Jorge Correa, sr., MF, DeKalb

Julian Godinez, sr., MF, DeKalb

Maddux McLaughlin, jr., MF, Sycamore

Noah McKittrick, sr., M, Kaneland

Josue Leon, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston

Jack McCormick, jr., D, DeKalb

Brandon Cervantes, sr., D, DeKalb

Felix Arends, sr., D, Sycamore

Ryan Guzinski, sr., GK, Sycamore

Honorable mention

Brayden Adams, so., D, DeKalb; Yahir de la Cruz, fr., GK, DeKalb; Park Netzer, jr., D/MF, Genoa-Kingston; Carlos Landa, sr., D, Kaneland; Tyler Adams, sr., D, Kaneland; Aiden Sears, sr., MF, Sycamore; Noah Tobin, so., MF/F, DeKalb; Jonathan Contreas, fr., MF, DeKalb; Paxton Nicol, jr., MF, Sycamore; Jacob Orin, sr., D, Hinckley-Big Rock.