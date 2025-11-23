Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana opens in DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana’s new location opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana’s new location and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 17.

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana, 206 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, provides customers an authentic experience with traditional Napoletana pizza created with fresh ingredients and craftsmanship.

Learn more by visiting inigapizzeria.com or calling 815-517-1131.