Dylan Ducommun scores 24 to lead NIU past Loyola Chicago: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Men’s basketball

NIU 76, Loyola Chicago 59: At Chicago, freshman Dylan Ducommun scored 24 in his second game, shooting 6 of 11 from 3-point range, to power the win for the Huskies.

Makahi Valentine added 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Jao Ituka had 10 points for the Huskies (3-3) against the Ramblers (1-5). Taj Walters had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Ramblers led 13-8, but the Huskies scored the next six and never trailed again. The lead was as much as 11 in the first half but shrank to 42-41 with 18:46 left in the game. A 22-4 run pushed the lead to 19 with 9:57 left, capped on a 3-pointer by Ituka.

The Huskies shot 42.2% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range for the game.

Women’s basketball

NIU 49, SIU-Edwardsville 30: At Edwardsville, the Huskies held the Cougars to two second-quarter points and 11 second-half points in the win, the first for Jacey Brooks.

Nadechka Laccen scored 17 to lead the Huskies (1-4) and Sa’Mahn Johnson added 14 off the bench. Neveah Wingate had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies shot 6 of 12 in the fourth quarter but 29.1% for the game from the floor. They shot 30.8% from 3.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 53, Marengo 51: At Burlington Central, Sadie Lang made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1.7 seconds to lead the Spartans to the comeback victory.

Lang was fouled shooting a 3 with 1.7 seconds left, missing the first and making the last two. She stole the inbound pass and again was fouled shooting a 3 at the buzzer. She made all three free throws to ice the game.

Lang finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Quinn Carrier had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Callie Countryman had five points and eight rebounds.