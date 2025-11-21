Elgin 19-year-old found with gunshot wound at Sycamore motel: Police

An Elgin 19-year-old was hospitalized Friday after he was found with a gunshot wound at a Sycamore motel, police said.

Sycamore Deputy Police Chief Ryan Hooper said the 19-year-old was alert and communicative when police arrived at about 12:02 a.m. at the Motel 6 located at 1860 DeKalb Ave., in the early morning hours.

He was reported to be in a stable condition as of Friday morning, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

Police described the situation that led to the 19-year-old’s wound as isolated and indicated that there is no active threat to the public.

“I can assure you,” Hooper said, “that our investigators have been thorough and diligent in their work, and we are confident there is no immediate threat to the public.”

As of 11 a.m., no arrests related to the man’s wounds were made.

Police gave emergency medical aid at the scene before the 19-year-old was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Hooper said the man was later transferred to a Rockford hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. Police detectives have interviewed some witnesses and are seeking others who were present at the time, according to the news release.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, including sheriff’s deputies and telecommunicators, as well as the DeKalb Police Department, assisted Sycamore Police on Friday morning, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the incident in Sycamore on Friday is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency phone number, 815-895-2123, Crime Stoppers at 815-895-2155 or reach out online at www.dekalbcountyilsheriff.org/crimestoppers.