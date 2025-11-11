Northern Rehab food drive runs through Dec. 3

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will hold a community food drive to support T.D. Ryan’s “Freezin’ for Food” event. (Mark Busch)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will hold a community food drive to support T.D. Ryan’s “Freezin’ for Food” event.

The food drive runs through Dec. 3.

The rehab is collecting nonperishable food items. The “Freezin’ for Food” event will distribute the food to the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry and provide meals to DeKalb County families. Donations may be dropped off Northern Rehab’s DeKalb location, 3266 Sycamore Road, or Genoa location, 540 E. Main St.

For information, call 815-756-8524 or visit northernrehabpt.com/freezin-for-food-drive/.