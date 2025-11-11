Shaw Local

Jazz in Progress to perform Nov. 15 in DeKalb

Jazz in Progress

Jazz in Progress (Photo provided by Jay Monteiro )

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert featuring Jazz in Progress.

The free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The band will perform modern jazz and big band music. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

