Dixon man charged with sharing child sexual abuse material while in DeKalb

A Dixon man has been charged with possessing and sharing files depicting child sexual abuse, according to records filed in DeKalb County Court.

Jonathan Rivera, 24, has been charged with two counts of sharing child sexual abuse material, Class X felonies, court records show. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. He was also charged with two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to court records.

Rivera is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material with another person on Kik, a private messaging app, according to a synopsis written by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Sheriff’s Office after it received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, records show. Santa Monica-based Media Lab, which owns and operates KiK, had reported to law enforcement that someone with the account name Evieberenz had shared multiple files of child sexual abuse material, prompting an investigation, according to the official records.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reviewed chat records between that user and others before filing the charges, according to the police synopsis filed in court.

“The user continually asked for pictures of high school girls,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote. “A user asked Evieberenz what age high school was, and he said between 14-17.”

Charges were filed against Rivera after the Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Field Office identified the child in the sexually abusive files, according to the synopsis. Those files were sent to other Kik users an address in DeKalb on Aug. 5, according to charging documents filed in court.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Rivera’s pretrial release, but that request was denied. Instead, DeKalb County Circuit Judge Jill K. Konen released him with conditions that include no unsupervised contact with minors and no access to the internet.

Rivera, who as a condition of his release cannot possess a device that could connect to the internet, could not be reached for comment, nor could his attorney, Sycamore-based Michael Doyle.

Rivera was released from the DeKalb County Jail after two DeKalb County Circuit judges signed off on Nov. 6, court records show. His release required the approval of two judges because he was already facing another set of charges related to child sexual materials, according to court records.

On Sept. 15, Rivera was charged with attempting to obtain child sexual abuse materials, a Class 3 felony, according to separate charging documents.

“In an interview with Jonathan Rivera, he admitted that the account with username Evieberenz belonged to him,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in a synopsis for those charges. “He also admitted to asking specifically for high school girls.”

In that case, Rivera had a hearing scheduled for Nov. 6 in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen. He remained behind bars until that hearing and was released with the same conditions given to him by Konen. He lived at a DeKalb address when he was charged with seeking to obtain child sexual abuse material in September, according to official records, but he was listed with a Dixon address in the charges filed on Nov. 4.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Riley Oncken said the first set of charges was filed because Rivera admitted to soliciting images of high school-aged minors. The charges that were filed on Nov. 4 were submitted after further investigation, Oncken said.

Rivera is expected to be arraigned in front of Pedersen on both cases at 9 a.m. on Dec. 11.