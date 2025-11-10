DeKalb Veterans Day ceremony is Tuesday downtown

Shaw Local file photo – Members of the American Legion Post No. 66 Honor Guard stand resolute during the Legion's annual Veterans Day ceremony in downtown DeKalb. The ceremony returns Nov. 11, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKalb’s annual Veterans Day ceremony returns downtown Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb community will honor military veterans at the ceremony at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock at First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.

The ceremony hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 will include:

• Opening remarks by Michael Embrey, U.S. Air Force Veteran

• “Star Spangled Banner,” by Ron Lofton, U.S. Army Veteran

• Veteran’s Prayer by Mike Giuliano, Air Force Veteran, Legion Chaplin

• Laying of the memorial wreath by Manuel Olalde, U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran, Legion Commander

• Honor Guard Presentation, Mike Giuliano, Air Force Veteran

• “Taps,” performed by Michael Embrey

Area volunteers including veterans also are participating in the 24-hour Veterans Day Vigil outside the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.