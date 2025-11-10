DeKalb History Center to host 1950s-style dinner party Nov. 13

The DeKalb County History Center will host a 1950s tasting party Nov. 13 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center will host a 1950s-style dinner party for community members to learn about 1950s recipes.

The free event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can taste and learn about 1950s recipes with ElliePresents performer Ellie Carlson.

The menu includes bacon rolls, stuffed grapes, tomato aspic, cottage cheese surprise, baked chop suey, lemon-filled jelly rolls and a hot spiced drink. The recipes are based on the 1952 cookbook “Sycamore Hospital Board.”

“My favorite quote about the food of the ‘50s comes from one of my many cookbooks from the era,” Carlson said in a news release. “Nothing sums up the philosophy of the time better than this: ‘Remember, anything you really like can be rolled in bacon, grilled and served up on picks!’ That being said, it was also all about cream cheese and lots of fillings containing things most of us do not eat anymore, such as Underwood Deviled Ham, Anchovies, Sardines and Sieved Hard-Cooked Eggs.”

The event costs $15 and includes a hot spiced beverage, dish tastings, and recipe copies. Because of limited space, registration is required.

For information or to register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.