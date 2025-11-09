Learn about Opportunity House services in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Opportunity House offers services throughout the county for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead successful and happy lives. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Public Library will host an informational booth for residents to learn about the services offered at Opportunity House.

The free booth runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 10 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Opportunity House offers services throughout the county for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead successful and happy lives.

Participants will be able to meet Opportunity House staff and learn about the nonprofit’s services and volunteer opportunities. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.