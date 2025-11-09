Shaw Local

Learn about Opportunity House services in DeKalb County

DeKalb library to host info booth to learn about nonprofit that helps people with disabilities

Marilyn Bell, a long-time direct support professional at Opportunity House, works with clients Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the facility in Sycamore. Opportunity House will be celebrating its 60th anniversary Thursday, Nov. 9 at Faranda's Banquets in DeKalb.

Shaw Local file photo – Opportunity House offers services throughout the county for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead successful and happy lives. (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will host an informational booth for residents to learn about the services offered at Opportunity House.

The free booth runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 10 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Opportunity House offers services throughout the county for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead successful and happy lives.

Participants will be able to meet Opportunity House staff and learn about the nonprofit’s services and volunteer opportunities. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.

