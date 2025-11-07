‘How to Train Your Dragon’-inspired event coming to DeKalb library

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Children ages four to 12 can learn about dragon training during an event at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free event will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The event includes junior Viking crafts, activities and dragon training.

A screening of the 2025 “How to Train Your Dragon” live-action adaptation begins at 2:15 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Attendees should ensure drinks are covered to reduce spilling.

Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Due to limited space, chair seating will be limited.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.