DeKalb leaf collection underway through early December

Colorful fall leaves cover the ground Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The city of DeKalb’s annual leaf collection is underway for residents through December.

A vaccum truck will offer collection from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 5, about three or four cycles. Residents must have all leaves at their curb by 7 a.m. Dec. 1.

Residents should rake leaves into a narrow row along the back of the curb. Leaf piles must be free of debris including rocks and large tree branches. To avoid flooding, don’t put leaves in the street.

Crews will begin collecting southside residents first and move north to Lincoln Highway.

Collection locations and schedule are subject to change pending weather, or canceled if there’s snow.

No collection on the follow days:

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 28 – Day after Thanksgiving

Lakeshore Recycling also will pick up leaves curbside during regularly scheduled garbage days. Leaves must be place in open garbage cans or biodegradable yard waste bags. Leaves in plastic bags won’t be collected.

For information, call 815-748-2040.