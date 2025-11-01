Sycamore High School Class of 1965 celebrates 60th reunion

Sycamore High School Class of 1965 pose for a 60th reunion photo at a luncheon held on Sept. 13, 2025, at the Sycamore Community Center, 340 Illinois Route 64, Sycamore. The reunion included Swedish exchange student Hans Dahlgren, who later became a United Nations representative and European Union minister. (Photo provided by Jeff Clapsaddle)

The Sycamore High School Class of 1965 recently celebrated its 60th reunion.

An afternoon luncheon was held Sept. 13 at the Sycamore Community Center, 340 Route 64, Sycamore.

Attendees shared stories about high school as well as life updates from the past, present and future.

The reunion also was attended by Hans Dahlgren, the class’s AFS student from Sweden. He is recognized in the U.S. and Sweden for diplomatic service as a European Union minister and United Nations and Security Council representative.

“Hans shared his thanks to the class and the community for making his year in Sycamore a positive life-changing event,” class members wrote in a news release.