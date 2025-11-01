Other ways to support DeKalb County residents during SNAP uncertainty

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of SNAP benefits being cut off due to the government shut down and the large influx of new patrons it may bring. (Mark Busch)

Two federal judges on Friday ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest food aid program used by about 1.9 million Illinoisans.

But that doesn’t mean locals will be able to keep using benefits right away come Saturday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how quickly the debit cards that beneficiaries use to buy groceries could be reloaded after the ruling. The judges also gave the Trump administration until Monday to provide an update on funding rollout. Federal contingency funds would not cover SNAP costs 100%, however.

And the SNAP card reloading process often takes one to two weeks, The Associated Press reported.

DeKalb County-area nonprofits, restaurants and other groups have spent the past week prepping in case more people need help putting food on the table pending SNAP uncertainty due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

About 42 million people, or about 1 in 8 Americans, rely on SNAP food assistance.

In addition to food pantries, here are some other ways locals are stepping up to help.

Community Action Program pantries for seniors, other locals

Family Service Agency’s Community Action Program in DeKalb County operates two internal food pantries, program director Rylie Loucks-Kues said: The Shelf-Help Pantry at the agency’s office, 1325 Sycamore Road, and the Senior Essentials Pantry at Club 55, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb.

“These pantries provide short-term food and household support to FSA clients actively engaged in services,” Loucks-Kues said. “These pantries are designed to meet urgent needs while our team helps clients move toward greater stability.”

Family Service Agency also coordinates the Senior Food Pantry in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which serves older adults countywide. The Malta Pantry, operated with Rooted for Good, is open to any household in need of groceries or fresh food support, Loucks-Kues said.

“[C]ongregate meals are available weekly at our Club 55 senior centers in DeKalb and Malta through a partnership with the Voluntary Action Center,” Loucks-Kues said. “These meals provide nutritious food, fellowship and connection for older adults.”

Loucks-Kues said the agency already has noted a significant increase in need locally. In 2024, Community Action Programs served 67 people. In 2025, that number so far has surged to 356, with 84 on a waitlist.

“That growth reflects more than just food insecurity. It speaks to the broader reality that families are stretched thin on every front: housing, transportation, utilities and basic daily living expenses,” Loucks-Kues said. “Any disruption to SNAP would amplify those challenges immediately.”

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits being cut off due to the government shutdown and the large influx of new patrons it may bring. (Mark Busch)

Can opener drive

Although many well-meaning good Samaritans tend to donate canned goods and other nonperishable items, a key item is often forgotten.

The nonprofit DeKalb Mutual Aid, Rooted For Good, The Junction Eating Place and Mr. Willy’s Dark Art & Oddities are partnering this week to collect can openers for food pantries.

Manual or handheld electric can openers can be dropped off at the oddities shop, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, in downtown DeKalb or at The Junction, 816 W. Lincoln Highway. The groups also are collecting tuna packets, beef jerky, protein bars, canned fruits and vegetables – except for peaches, corn and green beans – according to a social media post.

Businesses offer ways to help

Two area bars are teaming up to help fight food insecurity.

In a social media post, Lord Stanley’s Annex, 142 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, announced a Friday competition with MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St., in Sycamore.

On Nov. 5, half of all food and beverage sales between the two bars will go to help keep local families from going hungry.

Starting Oct. 31, Lord Stanley’s Annex and MVP Sports Bar also will be collecting paper towels and cleaning supplies.

The post said donations and proceeds will support Barb Food Mart and Spartan Food Pantry.

In Sycamore, Kolor Haus Salon is hosting a food donation drive at 437 W. State St., Suite B.

“With SNAP benefits being withheld and food insecurities increasing, I cannot with a good heart sit by and watch,” according to the salon’s social media post. “Our food pantries are going to be putting in a lot of work, and they are going to need supplies.”

Kolor Haus Salon will have a Rubbermaid tub in the lobby to collect items.

Among suggested items to donate are canned meat, vegetables and fruit; proteins, such as peanut butter and other nut butters, dried or canned beans, and lentils; grains such as brown rice, pasta and whole grain cereals; baking and meal-building items, such as flour, cooking oil and spices; healthy snacks such as granola bars, nuts and dried fruit; and dried milk.

The public is advised to refrain from donating expired, homemade, open or refrigerated items, or leftovers.

The post said any items collected will benefit the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry and Rooted for Good in DeKalb.

Holiday pantry bingo challenge

Another Family Service Agency program championed by Community Action, the bingo challenge is a fun and creative way for local residents to collect pantry items throughout the holiday season, Loucks-Kues said.

Participants fill a bingo board with donated items such as baby food, cooking oil, detergent and holiday treats, then return their completed board and donations to Family Service Agency to be entered into a raffle for Chicago White Sox tickets. Every square filled represents tangible help for a neighbor in need.

The agency also collects donations year-round, Loucks-Kues said.

That includes fresh, frozen and nonperishable food, as well as hygiene and household essentials. Donations can be dropped off at the agency’s main office, 1325 Sycamore Road, in DeKalb from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations also are welcome, as is buying an item off the agency’s Amazon Wish List online.

Loucks-Kues said residents in need should remember that DeKalb County is “full of people who care deeply” about one another. Help is available in multiple ways.

“Asking for help is not a weakness; it is an act of courage,” she said. “Whether you connect with Family Service Agency, a local church or another community organization, you will be met with dignity, respect and compassion. You are not alone in this. The safety net here is strong because it was built by people who live here and care about one another, and we are all committed to making sure every neighbor has what they need to thrive.”