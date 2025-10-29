Explosive device found in home of Kingston man arrested on cocaine-related charges: Records

James J. Hall, 38, was charged on Oct. 27 with four counts of unlawful possession and transfer of an explosive material without a license and four counts of theft, Class 3 felonies, according to documents filed in court. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Kingston man is facing new charges after police found explosive devices in his home this month, according to multiple sources.

The Kane County Bomb Squad took possession of four homemade explosive devices on Oct. 19. Authorites have since detonated one device, weighing 46.1 grams, on their demolition range, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

While no charges related to the reported explosive devices were initially filed in DeKalb County Court, that changed this week.

James J. Hall, 38, was charged on Tuesday with four counts of unlawful possession and transfer of an explosive material without a license and four counts of theft, Class 3 felonies, according to documents filed in court Tuesday. If convicted on either of those charges, Hall could face up to five years in prison.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies found what they described as a homemade explosive device while conducting a search warrant for a home along Hagen Drive in Kirkland on Oct. 19, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Hall’s home was searched after law enforcement investigated two reported burglaries at a DeKalb construction site for a solar farm, according to court records.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to burglary reports at 9011 S. Mayfield Road, DeKalb – a solar farm construction site managed by Kelso-Burnett Company – on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, records show. They were told that five Milwaukee bandsaws, five Milwaukee drills and five Milwaukee half-inch impact drills, worth a total of $6,500, were stolen from a locked storage container.

Hall is accused of stealing those items, as well as a Predator 2000 generator, a Menard’s socket set and a Stihl chop saw, according to documents filed in court. Police said other items belonging to the Kelso-Burnett Company, worth more than $20,000 in total, were found during their search of Hall’s home.

A search warrant was issued after deputies saw a Facebook marketplace listing for Milwaukee tools that Hall made, records show.

The explosive material and theft charges were filed a week after police conducted the search warrant. Hall also faced drug-related charges from the initial search, records show.

Authorities found 112 grams of a white substance inside a bag under the chair Hall was sleeping on when police entered his home on Oct. 19, according to the police synopsis of his arrest.

As a result of what deputies found, Hall was arrested and charged with one count of possession of between 100 grams and 399 grams of a substance containing cocaine, with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, according to charges filed in DeKalb County Court. If convicted, Hall could face up to 30 years in prison.

He also received a separate charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, records show.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office did not file a petition to deny Hall pretrial release while he awaits trial for the controlled substance, theft, and explosive device charges. Hall has remained behind bars since the Oct. 19 search warrant was carried out, however.

Prosecutors said the pretrial release he was granted in two other unrelated cases was revoked due to the new charges brought against him.

Hall was charged on Aug. 26 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, according to records. If convicted, Hall could face up to seven years in prison. He also was charged Aug. 26 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer; and misdemeanor soliciting a sexual act, records show.

David E. Camic, of Aurora-based Camic Johnson Law, is defending Hall, according to court records. He said on Oct. 24 and on Tuesday that he wasn’t ready to comment on the case. Hall was represented by a public defender, not Camic, during a pretrial release hearing on Tuesday.

Hall’s next hearing, for all of the charges filed against him, will go before DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pederson at 9 a.m. on Thursday.