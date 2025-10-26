DeKalb police still seek Maple Park man missing since 2007

A missing persons flyer is seen Oct. 22, 2025, in the lobby at the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb Police Department is in need of the community’s help finding a Maple Park man who went missing almost 20 years ago.

Law enforcement authorities identified the missing man as Bradley Olsen, 26, of Maple Park. Olsen is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Olsen was last seen at Bar One on West Lincoln Highway and Annie Glidden Road on Jan. 19, 2007, according to the police department. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved, collarless shirt; blue jeans; a brown three-quarters-length leather coat; and black lace-up boots.

Authorities said Olsen was trying to find a ride home to Maple Park and has not been seen or heard from since.

A missing persons flyer was posted Wednesday in the lobby at the DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway.

DeKalb patrol Cmdr. Steve Lekkas said Olsen’s whereabouts remain unclear.

“It’s still an open investigation,” Lekkas said. “We work it occasionally whenever we have tips. ... Right now, there’s no new information. We’re still trying to figure out what happened.”

Authorities said a $50,000 reward has been posted by Olsen’s family.

The police department continues to receive tips and leads in the case.

“We still look into a lot of different things,” Lekkas said.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 815-895-2155.