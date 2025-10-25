Training day: DeKalb police hold K-9 training with drones

DeKalb Police Department Commander Craig Woodruff takes a look at a monitor Oct. 22, 2025, surveying the land outside the former GE plant in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Drones were flying, and the K-9 unit was roaming.

It was training day for some DeKalb police officers – humans and dogs – this week.

The DeKalb Police Department conducted a three-day training from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. Officers took to the field for simulated exercises around the city.

Police Cmdr. Craig Woodruff said the department’s goal was to provide the K-9 unit and drone operators an opportunity to put their skills to the test.

On Wednesday, the training started with a sequence outside the former GE plant, 1900 Pleasant St.

Woodruff described the training that day as successful.

“It’s a fairly small exercise because we’ve seen these done with a lot of dogs, a lot of drones,” Woodruff said. “But I don’t know that those are always as productive because this way, with fewer people, the dogs and the handlers are getting more reps. We’re getting more reps with the drone.”

DeKalb Police Department intern Ben Kuefler (left) is tracked down by police Sgt. Steve Parsons (right) and Chase Oct. 22, 2025, upon completing a training sequence outside the former GE plant in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

One training sequence saw intern Ben Kuefler tracked down by Chase from the police department’s K-9 unit in about eight minutes.

Afterward, Kuefler said he knew it wouldn’t be long before he was caught when the drone operator spotted him.

“I looked up and saw the drone and knew I was cooked,” Kuefler said.

Woodruff said he believes that Chase had the intern’s location figured out quickly.

“In three or four minutes, we knew where he was,” Woodruff said. “We let the dog track without me tipping them off, so the dog could get the practice.”

Woodruff said the police department’s K-9 unit trains 16 hours a month. Drone operators get in their own share of practice weekly.

The police department’s K-9 unit includes two dogs and two handlers. They tend to work hand in hand with the agency’s eight drone operators, all of whom are certified with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Woodruff said the police department bought its first drone in late 2023 but didn’t practice with it until last year.

The agency’s drones cost the city an estimated $25,000 in total. That includes hardware but not the various software and training.

Training conducted this week has benefits in a number of situations, police said. Scenarios include a missing person search, rescue efforts, terrorist attack, search warrant, crime and crash scenes, and more, according to law enforcement agency guidance on drone usage.

Woodruff said the public appears to support the agency and its efforts to use drones when needed.

“We haven’t really had any negative comments or anything like that,” he said. “A couple people will be concerned. Like, ‘Oh, is something going on?’ Like, no, we’re simply training. But everybody seems real receptive.”

Woodruff was asked what he has to say about any concerns people may have about the use of drones, given the current state of affairs with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and enforcement.

“For the police drones, like we said, we have a lot more restrictions on what we can use drones for,” he said. “There [are] really more restrictions. We’re more restricted than civilians. ... We’re not allowed to weaponize them. We’re not allowed to spy on people. We’re not allowed to look at freedom of speech, First Amendment.”

Woodruff said that for DeKalb police, the usage of drones is all about safety.

“They’re simply just another perspective and another tool, really, just to keep everybody safe,” he said.