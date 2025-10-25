The annual Sycamore Pumpkin Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday on the final day of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.
The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets downtown. Parking will be prohibited along the route, police said.
Key for Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map:
- Courthouse Square/Lions Pumpkin Display
- Information booth
- North Food Court
- South Food Court
- Sycamore United Methodist Church
- Downtown Sycamore/State Street businesses
- Sycamore City Center
- Wally Thurow Tribute statue
- Sycamore Public Library
- Teen Carnival
- Kiddie Carnival
- Bethel Assembly Church of God
- Sycamore High School Fieldhouse
- St. Mary’s Church Activity Center
- ACS/Cornerstone Campus
- DeKalb County History Center
- Sycamore Park District Golf Course
- Sycamore Armory/10K Race Start
- St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
- Ideal Industries/Parade staging