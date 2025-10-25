Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map

A Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Pumpkin Parade sign helps kick off the start of the parade on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in downtown Sycamore.

A Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Pumpkin Parade sign helps kick off the start of the parade on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in downtown Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Shaw Local News Network

The annual Sycamore Pumpkin Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday on the final day of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets downtown. Parking will be prohibited along the route, police said.

Key for Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map:

2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map

2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map (Photo provided by Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee)

  1. Courthouse Square/Lions Pumpkin Display
  2. Information booth
  3. North Food Court
  4. South Food Court
  5. Sycamore United Methodist Church
  6. Downtown Sycamore/State Street businesses
  7. Sycamore City Center
  8. Wally Thurow Tribute statue
  9. Sycamore Public Library
  10. Teen Carnival
  11. Kiddie Carnival
  12. Bethel Assembly Church of God
  13. Sycamore High School Fieldhouse
  14. St. Mary’s Church Activity Center
  15. ACS/Cornerstone Campus
  16. DeKalb County History Center
  17. Sycamore Park District Golf Course
  18. Sycamore Armory/10K Race Start
  19. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  20. Ideal Industries/Parade staging
DeKalb CountyLocal NewsSycamoreSycamore Pumpkin FestivalDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois