A Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Pumpkin Parade sign helps kick off the start of the parade on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in downtown Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The annual Sycamore Pumpkin Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday on the final day of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets downtown. Parking will be prohibited along the route, police said.

Key for Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map:

2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route map (Photo provided by Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee)