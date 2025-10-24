Two injured after vehicle crashes into downtown Sycamore building

Sycamore city building inspectors, firefighters and police, including Fire Chief Bart Gilmore (second from right) watch as authorities review damage caused to the front of Atlas Roots Collective women's clothing store at 330 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Police said a vehicle crashed into the front of the store, injuring a driver and a passenger. (Kelsey Rettke)

Two people suffered minor injuries after their vehicle crashed into the front of a downtown Sycamore business Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police, firefighters and Sycamore city building inspectors remained at the crash site as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, roping off the area to the public. The sidewalk will remain closed to passersby through the weekend, but Sycamore Pumplin Festival is expected to proceed as scheduled, said Deputy Police Chief Joseph Meeks.

The storefront of women’s clothing store Atlas Roots Collective, 330 W. State St. sustained damage from the crash, as did an adjoining wall connecting to The Studio by MC Beauty, Meeks said. He spoke from the crash site as a crowd of onlookers gathered.

Paramedics with Sycamore Fire Department took a driver and passenger to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries that weren’t life-threatening he said.

“We’re just glad that nobody got seriously hurt,” Meeks said.

Sycamore police rope off a portion of the sidewalk in the 300 block of State Street downtown on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, after a vehicle crashed into the front of Atlas Roots Collective women's clothing store, injuring two, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

Morgan Prentiss, with MC Beauty Salon, said staff are OK, and that the business remains open.

The crash occurred at 1:37 p.m., Meeks said. Downtown was still bustling as of about 3 p.m. during the third day of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the city’s largest event of the year. Sunday’s Pumpkin Parade and other festival activities are expected to proceed as planned, however, Meeks said.

A white SUV was parked at a spot in front of Atlas Roots Collective when it began to back out of the space, Meeks said. Through a preliminary police investigation, authorities learned that the SUV was in a minor collision with another vehicle while backing out of the parking spot, and then went forward into the front of the building shortly after 1:30 p.m., Meeks said.

Bricks from the impacted building facade could be seen scattered on the sidewalk next to where the vehicle struck the building. That area of the sidewalk was cordoned off by police tape while officials towed the vehicle away.

Traffic along State Street was reduced to one way as of about 3 p.m. Friday, but police said the road would soon be reopened. The parking spaces near the crash site are expected to remain closed throughout the weekend, however.

The crash occurred along the parade route for the 2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, which kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The festival is expected to bring significant crowds to the downtown all weekend.

The festival continues with a carnival on the west end of downtown and displays of pumpkins on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn.

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee president Cole Regnery said the parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, will not be impacted by the crash. The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets downtown.

Regnery said he initially thought the festival committee would need to change the parade route as a result of the crash. But he said those concerns were abated by Sycamore officials.

“We were relieved to hear there were no serious injuries,” Regnery said. “The crash occurred far enough down the road that it did not impact Pumpkin Festival operations this afternoon. All scheduled activities continued on schedule.”

He said the festival’s committee deferred to the police and fire departments on how to handle the situation.

“We’ll continue working with the Police Department and the City to prioritize everyone’s safety," Regnery said.

This is a developing story which could be updated.