2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival schedule of events

Painted and decorated “Pumpkins at the Movies” will fill the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn at the corner of State and Main streets in downtown Sycamore during the 64th annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

Activities are planned for every day of the five-day festival, from Wednesday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 26.

SATURDAY, OCT. 18

Free pumpkins provided by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market will be available at 10 a.m. at the Wally Thurow Tribute Statue at Somonauk and Elm streets.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer offering hot dogs, sandwiches, cider, coffee and other festival foods will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Sycamore Lions Club’s pumpkin check-in from noon to 9 p.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

Festival apparel available from 4 to 9 p.m. by the Rotaract Club of Sycamore at South Maple and State streets.

Opening ceremony and giant cake-cutting at 5 p.m. on North Maple Street downtown. Cake baked, decorated and donated by Hy-Vee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Sycamore Kiwanis Club will hold a prayer breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The Sycamore Public Library will feature free pumpkin celebrations, including crafts, games and treats from 4 to 8 p.m. at 103 E. State St.

The city of Sycamore will host a trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. downtown along State Street.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider in the North Food Court from 5 to 7 p.m..

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer offering hot dogs, sandwiches, cider, coffee and other festival foods will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

Activities and events

Teen Carnival from 3 to 10 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from 3 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

ABC Pre-School will sell Pumpkin Festival flags from 9 a.m. to noon in front of Paulsen Appliance and Electronics, 245 W. State St.

United Methodist Church hosts a craft show from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 160 Johnson Ave. Food available and free parking.

Sycamore Fire Buddies will offer T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, cups and stickers at the South Food Court.

Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation will sell koozies, beanies and candles in the North Food Court.

Royal Rangers will sell Pumpkin Festival buttons, patches and hats in front of Blue Moon Bikes.

Food vendors

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider from 5 to 9 p.m. in the North Food Court.

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer offering hot dogs, sandwiches, cider, coffee and other festival foods will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Kiwanis Club of Sycamore will have a Roasted Nut Hut at Main and North Maple streets.

SATURDAY, OCT. 25

Activities and events

Sycamore Rotary Club hosts a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Activity Center, 312 Waterman St.

Sycamore Lions Club hosts the Giant Pumpkin Trophy Presentation at 10 a.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

DeKalb County History Center’s Historic Homes Tour “On the Move” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person. They are available in advance at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. or online at dekalbcountyhistory.org. Tickets also available the day of the tour. Check in at History Center, 1730 N. Main St.

Sycamore High School Art Club will offer face-painting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kiddie Carnival in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Pumpkin 4-Person Golf Scramble at 11 a.m. at Park Golf Course, 940 E. State St. For registration information, call 815-895-3884.

Sycamore Kiwanis Club’s pie-eating contest at 4 p.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

Marquee Saturday events will feature The Frog Lady at 11 a.m., Magician Rob Thompson at 1 p.m. at the North Food Court, and Performing Arts Academy at 2:30 p.m. at North Food Court. Sponsored by Syngenta and Leeward Renewable Energy.

Teen Carnival from noon to 10 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from noon to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

United Methodist Church hosts a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 160 Johnson Ave. Food available and free parking.

Sycamore Music Boosters’ 53rd annual Autumn Craft and Treasures Market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

Aurora Christian Schools will host a Craft & Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Cornerstone Campus, 355 N. Cross St.

Tails Humane Society will have dog treats, costumes and T-shirts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Taxco Mexican Cuisine, 233 W. State St.

Sycamore Fire Buddies will offer T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, cups and stickers at the South Food Court.

ABC Pre-School will sell Pumpkin Festival flags from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Paulsen Appliance and Electronics, 245 W. State St.

Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation will sell koozies, beanies and candles in the North Food Court.

Royal Rangers will sell Pumpkin Festival buttons, patches and hats in front of Blue Moon Bikes.

Food vendors

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the North Food Court.

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer offering hot dogs, sandwiches, cider, coffee and other festival foods will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Kiwanis Club of Sycamore will have a Roasted Nut Hut at Main and North Maple streets.

DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will have brats, pulled pork and corn dogs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Food Court.

Moose Lodge of Sycamore will have pretzels, brats and chili from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Moose Lodge, 317 W. State St.

Bethel Assembly of God will have a burger and soup luncheon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 131 W. Elm St.

Boy Scout Troop 40 will have loaded baked potatoes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of American Family Insurance, 116 W. State St.

Sycamore Elks Club will have pulled pork and turkey along with smoked macaroni and cheese from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the DeKalb County Courthouse on West State Street.

The Knights of Columbus will have pulled pork, brats and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Maple Food Court.

Sycamore Angels Rebekah Lodge will have funnel cakes, cotton candy, cinnamon apples, soups and drinks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Food Court.

St. Mary’s Catholic School Youth Ministry will have a food booth in front of Blue Moon Bikes, 211 W. State St.

Oddfellows Lodge will have meatball subs and barbecue pork loin at the North Food Court.

DeKalb County Shrine Club will have pork chop sandwiches from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Food Court in front of PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St.

SUNDAY, OCT. 26

Activities and events

10K Pumpkin Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce steps off at 8:30 a.m. at the Sycamore Armory Building, 516 E. State St. For more information, visit pumpkinrunsycamore.com.

The Pumpkin Parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets. Those in need of accommodations for wheelchairs, walkers and more are encouraged to view the parade at the intersection of Main and State streets, where space has been saved.

Teen Carnival from noon to 5 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

Sycamore Music Boosters’ 53rd annual Autumn Craft and Treasures Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

Food vendors