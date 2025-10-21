Shaw Local

Mount Prospect man, 25, identified in DeKalb, Kane county fatal crash

Driver pronounced dead at DeKalb hospital

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Kelsey Rettke

Authorities have identified a 25-year-old Mount Prospect man as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday at the DeKalb and Kane county line near Maple Park.

Ethan H. Waratuke, 25, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to a Tuesday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Waratuke drove a 2019 Mazda 6 at the time of the crash on Illinois Route 64 and East County Line Road.

Police said the Mazda was stopped at a stop sign on East County Line facing south about 9:08 a.m. Monday. Then, “for an unknown reason,” the Mazda entered the intersection and didn’t yield to another vehicle coming west on Illinois Route 64, according to a news release.

The Mazda collided with a 2013 Chevy Traverse. Both vehicles spun on the roadway. The Mazda ended up in a nearby ditch, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

